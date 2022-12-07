Lehkonen (upper body) is considered to be day-to-day.
Lehkonen didn't play Monday against Philadelphia because of the injury. He has seven goals and 18 points in 22 contests this season. The 27-year-old has been serving as a top-six forward and he's likely to fit back into that role once he's healthy.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Won't play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Finds back of net in win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Point streak up to nine games•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Adds another two assists•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Keeps streaking•