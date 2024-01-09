Lehkonen (neck) will accompany the Avalanche on the team's upcoming five-game road trip, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Lehkonen, who hasn't played since Nov. 9 against Seattle, appears to be close to a return to the lineup. He was on the receiving end of some contact during Tuesday's practice, per Rawal, which is an encouraging sign. Lehkonen has generated three goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 13 hits in 12 games this campaign.