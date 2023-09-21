Lehkonen (broken toe) took part in Thursday's practice, according to Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com.
Lehkonen had 21 goals and 51 points in 64 contests with Colorado in 2022-23. He's expected to start the season on the top six and the first power-play unit.
