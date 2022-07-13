Lehkonen agreed to terms on a five-year, $22.5 million deal with Colorado on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Lehkonen racked up eight goals and six helpers in 20 games during the Avs' Stanley Cup run. Brought in at the deadline, the Finnish winger posted the highest regular-season point total of his career (38) in 74 games for Colorado and Montreal. With Lehkonen in the lineup, the team won't necessarily have to keep Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon on the same line which will stretch out the club's scoring options.