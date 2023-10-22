Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three assists and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Two of his assists also came with the man advantage. Lehkonen is firmly part of the Avalanche's top six, though head coach Jared Bednar has shown plenty of willingness to tinker with his lines during games. Through five contests, Lehkonen has two goals, four helpers, four power-play points, 22 shots on net and five hits.