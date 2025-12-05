Lehkonen tallied a goal, placed three shots on net, served two PIM and had two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Lehkonen reached the double-digit goal mark on the season with his tally early in the third period. With the twine finder, the 30-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 25 points and 68 shots on goal through 27 games this season. He has six points in his last five games and has been holding his own on a top-line assignment alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. Lehkonen is tracking toward a career high in points if he can surpass the 51 he had during the 2022-23 season. He is a solid option in nearly all fantasy formats.