Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Lehkonen is up to two goals, one assist and nine shots on net over three games this season. He's been on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, but Lehkonen doesn't have the same natural talent as his linemates and probably won't match their pace on offense. That said, Lehkonen is capable of reaching the 50-point mark while playing in a strong offense, especially if he can stay on the first power-play unit throughout 2025-26.