Lehkonen scored two goals on five shots on net and posted a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 30-year-old winger bookended the scoring on the afternoon, but he was the only Colorado skater to score on Jeremy Swayman. Lehkonen has three multi-point performances in the first nine games of 2025-26, racking up four goals and 10 points while adding 24 shots and a plus-9 rating. He has been thriving on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon.