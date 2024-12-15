Lehkonen scored two goals, one of them the game-winner, in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Predators.

The 29-year-old winger continues to find the back of the net with regularity. Lehkonen has seven goals in the last nine games, although he's added only one helper to his ledger during that stretch, and Saturday's performance was his first multi-goal performance since Feb,. 13 of last season. For the current campaign, Lehkonen's up to 10 goals and 15 points in 20 appearances.