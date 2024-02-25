Lehkonen had a power-play goal, three shots on net and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nathan MacKinnon found Lehkonen positioned in front of the net to give Colorado an early lead at the 2:16 mark of the first period. It was the fifth tally and eighth point over the last six games for Lehkonen, who has rediscovered his scoring touch. The forward, who spent 35 games on the IL with an ankle injury, failed to score and logged just one assist during the first six games back from the injury before this recent binge.