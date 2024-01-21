Lehkonen (neck) could rejoin the Avalanche for Wednesday's game against Washington, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colorado appears to have cleared the way for Lehkonen's return when the club sent Jason Polin back to AHL Colorado after Saturday's win over Philadelphia. Lehkonen traveled with the Avs during a five-game road trip and took contact in practices. He appears ready to return to what were roles as a top-six forward and member of the power play prior to his injury.