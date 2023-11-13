Lehkonen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Lehkonen is expected to miss multiple weeks with his injury and his placement on injured reserve won't affect that timeline. The 28-year-old has three goals and eight points in 12 games this season. An update on his return date should be available in the coming weeks as he moves through the rehab process.
