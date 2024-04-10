Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on one shot and added an assist and a hit in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Lehkonen is riding a six-game point streak, during which he has four goals and three assists. He took up residence on the top line, as Mikko Rantanen (concussion) was unavailable. Lehkonen has history on the first line and should slot seamlessly alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin for as long as Rantanen is out. Lehkonen has 16 goals (seven on the power play) and 16 assists through 42 games.