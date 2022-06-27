Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6.

Lehkonen tallied at 12:28 of the second period to give the Avalanche a lead. Darcy Kuemper and the defense took over from there, making Lehkonen's goal count as the one that secured the team's first Stanley Cup championship since 2001. The winger made a strong impact after being a trade-deadline addition from the Canadiens. The Finn posted eight goals, six assists, 43 shots, 48 hits and a plus-2 rating in 20 playoff contests on top of nine points in 16 regular-season outings. He is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer, and his strong two-way play will likely make the 26-year-old a player the Avalanche will want to keep around long-term.