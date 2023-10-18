Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Lehkonen tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. The goal was his first point in three games, but he's been driving offense with 14 shots on goal. The winger has added three hits and a plus-1 rating while skating in a top-six role with plenty of power-play time.
