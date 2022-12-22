Lehkonen found the back of the net in a 2-1 overtime win against Montreal on Wednesday.
Lehkonen scored on the power play at 2:16 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. He has nine goals and 22 points in 28 contests this season. The 27-year-old has contributed two goals and four points in his last five games.
