Lehkonen contributed two goals in a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Wednesday.

Lehkonen's markers came within 1:57 of each other during the first period. His first goal proved to be the game-winner, while his second was scored during a Colorado power play. The 27-year-old has 14 goals and 32 points in 40 contests this season. Lehkonen's on a three-game point streak, and he's provided five goals and six points over that span.