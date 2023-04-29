Lehkonen tallied two goals in a 4-1 victory over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Lehkonen earned his third multi-point game of the 2023 playoffs, bringing him up to three goals and six points in six first-round contests. He found the back of the net late in the second period to put the Avalanche up 3-1, and then the 27-year-old finished the scoring Friday by scoring on an empty net in the dying seconds of the third frame. Lehkonen has been serving on Colorado's top line and first power-play unit, which is an arrangement that will likely continue in Game 7 on Sunday.