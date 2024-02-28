Lehkonen scored a power-play goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Lehkonen was involved in the Avalanche's last two goals. He set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period and scored a goal of his own later in the frame. Lehkonen is up to 19 points (eight on the power play), 57 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances. He started slow after returning from a neck injury, but the winger has earned 10 points over his last seven contests, which corresponds with him getting regular top-six usage.