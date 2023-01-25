Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Lehkonen had gone a couple games without a goal, a short dry spell that ended in the first period Tuesday. He's tallied six times and added two assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 27-year-old winger has thrived in a top-six role, putting up 15 goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 58 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 43 appearances.