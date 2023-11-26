Lehkonen is no longer wearing a neck brace, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Lehkonen, who was seen following Saturday's win over Calgary, has been around the team more but isn't ready to begin workouts. "I'm sure as the days and weeks start coming by here, he'll get more into the working out and rehab stuff and do what he can," head coach Jared Bednar said. Lehkonen is on long-term injured reserve and has been replaced by Valeri Nichushkin on the top line and by Tomas Tatar on the power play.