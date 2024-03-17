Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Lehkonen's goal came within the final second of overtime to secure the Avalanche's sixth win in a row. The winger has five points over his last four outings, and he looked no worse for wear after missing two contests due to an illness. The 28-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 24 points, 73 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-10 rating through 31 appearances this season.