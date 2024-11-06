Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Lehkonen missed nearly a full month of the regular season while wrapping up his recovery from shoulder surgery in May. The 29-year-old didn't look to have missed a beat, playing 22:25 in his season debut. His return is a welcome one for the Avalanche, who have been running thin on depth due to injuries early in the campaign. Lehkonen should be a lock for top-six minutes as long as he remains healthy, and he's worth a look in all fantasy formats.