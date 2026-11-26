Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.

Lehkonen has four goals and two assists over his last six games. The winger remains in a top-line role, but his production could take a hit while Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is out long term. Lehkonen is still tracking toward a career year with 16 goals, seven assists, 52 shots on net, 19 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 24 appearances. He's topped the 50-point mark just twice in his first decade in the NHL, so don't count on him hovering around a point-per-game pace all season.