Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and helped out on a Mikko Rantanen empty-netter in the third. This was Lehkonen's third multi-point effort in five games since he returned from offseason shoulder surgery. He's at three goals, three assists, 15 shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating. The 29-year-old should remain in a top-six role even with Valeri Nichushkin (suspension), Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Miles Wood (upper body) expected back Friday.