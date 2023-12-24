Lehkonen (neck) skated with teammates during Saturday's morning skate while wearing a non-contact jersey, Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Lehkonen continues to make progress in his return from a neck injury. The injured forward just passed the six-week mark of what had been reported as a 10-to-12 week rehab period.
