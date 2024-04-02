Lehkonen had an assist, four shots on net and two blocks in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lehkonen worked hard on the forecheck, keeping the pressure up in the Columbus zone, which led to Chris Wagner's tally early in the third period. It was the second straight game with a point for Lehkonen, who scored a power-play goal in Saturday's win over Nashville. He's posted 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in the 26 games since returning from a neck injury in January.