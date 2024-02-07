Lehkonen registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Lehkonen delivered a hit in the offensive zone and fed Cale Makar for the Avalanche's second goal. The helper was Lehkonen's first point in four games since he returned from a neck injury that kept him sidelined for over two months. The 28-year-old winger has returned to a middle-six role for now, which doesn't bode well for his productivity in a top-heavy offense. Lehkonen is up to nine points, 40 shots on net, 18 hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances this season, though he mainly saw top-six usage prior to his injury.