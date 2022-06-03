Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Lehkonen tipped in a Nazem Kadri shot at 3:58 of the second period, and then helped out on a Josh Manson goal 15 seconds later. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point game in the postseason. The Finnish winger is up to five tallies, three assists, 24 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-7 rating in a second-line role through 12 playoff games.