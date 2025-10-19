Lehkonen logged three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Lehkonen set up both of Nathan MacKinnon's tallies as well as Martin Necas' empty-netter in a big game for the Avalanche's top line. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort through six outings -- he's earned two goals and five helpers to begin 2025-26. The winger has added 14 shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and a plus-9 rating. Lehkonen has toned down the physicality in recent years, but he'll make up for it with decent scoring totals in a top-six role as long as he can stay healthy.