Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Plays provider in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen logged three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
Lehkonen set up both of Nathan MacKinnon's tallies as well as Martin Necas' empty-netter in a big game for the Avalanche's top line. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort through six outings -- he's earned two goals and five helpers to begin 2025-26. The winger has added 14 shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and a plus-9 rating. Lehkonen has toned down the physicality in recent years, but he'll make up for it with decent scoring totals in a top-six role as long as he can stay healthy.
