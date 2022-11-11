Lehkonen recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Lehkonen helped out on the first of Mikko Rantanen's two goals in the game. While he's maintained a top-line role, Lehkonen hasn't been very explosive on offense lately. He has a goal and two assists in his last four outings, but his only multi-point effort of the year came on Opening Night. The 27-year-old is at eight points (seven on the power play), 29 shots on net, 16 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests overall.