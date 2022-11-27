Lehkonen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Lehkonen had the secondary assist on a Josh Manson tally in the first period. The helper gave Lehkonen a nine-game point streak, during which he's racked up four goals and seven helpers. He's been a bit streaky this season, as he had an okay October before the recent November surge. For the season, he's at six tallies, 11 helpers, 47 shots on net, 24 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 19 contests.