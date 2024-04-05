Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Lehkonen put the Avalanche on top early, controlling a loose puck and sneaking one five-hole on Filip Gustavsson. It was the third consecutive game with point for Lehkonen, who has a career-best 15.4 shooting percentage.
