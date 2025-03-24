Lehkonen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Lehkonen has a helper in back-to-back contests since he snapped a four-game point drought. The 29-year-old winger has been shuffled down to the second line, and while playing alongside Brock Nelson isn't a bad thing, it's not the same as being on a line with Nathan MacKinnon. Lehkonen has 43 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-33 rating over 59 appearances in 2024-25 as a fixture in the top six.