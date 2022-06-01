Lehkonen notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Lehkonen helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. This was Lehkonen's second assist in his last three games. The 26-year-old is up to six points, 20 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 11 playoff outings. He'll play a supporting role on offense while adding solid defense in a top-six role.