Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Pots goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Lehkonen has been a bit inconsistent when it comes to his scoring numbers, but he managed to find the twine in back-to-back contests for the first time since early December. The 30-year-old winger is up to 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) so far this season.
