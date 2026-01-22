default-cbs-image
Lehkonen scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Lehkonen has been a bit inconsistent when it comes to his scoring numbers, but he managed to find the twine in back-to-back contests for the first time since early December. The 30-year-old winger is up to 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) so far this season.

