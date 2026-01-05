Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Lehkonen's posted two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He's done most of that from the second line, but Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) was hurt Sunday, opening the door for Lehkonen to rejoin Nathan MacKinnon on the top line. Lehkonen is at 15 goals, 34 points, 102 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-36 rating through 41 appearances. He excelled on the top line early in the campaign, so he's worth adding where available in fantasy, though he should be pretty hard to find as it is.