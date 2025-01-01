Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Lehkonen redirected an attempt from Josh Manson for the opening tally at 11:51 of the first period. December was good to Lehkonen, who racked up 10 goals on 29 shots and added one assist over 13 outings in the month. He has 14 goals, six helpers, 58 shots and a plus-11 rating through 26 contests overall while seeing consistent top-six usage.