Lehkonen skated on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen during Wednesday's practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

It looks like head coach Jared Bednar will tweak the lines heading into Thursday's home game against the Kraken. Lehkonen has been a top-six contributor, including a spot on the top power-play unit, and has previous experience with MacKinnon and Rantanen. Lehkonen has seven points (three goals, four assists) overall and four on the power play.