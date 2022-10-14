Lehkonen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Lehkonen has already amassed four power-play points -- two goals, two assists -- through the first two games of the season. He had the secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's tally in the third period Thursday. Lehkonen has benefited from Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) missing the start of the season, as the latter's injury has earned the former a spot on the top line. Lehkonen would still likely play on the second line once the Avalanche are at full strength.