Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Lehkonen tied the game at two after stuffing in a Nico Sturm pass from the crease. The goal was the fifth point in the last four contests for the 26-year-old winger. Lehkonen's been effective in Colorado's middle-six since being acquired from Montreal at the deadline, with three goals and three assists in his first 10 games.