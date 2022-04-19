Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Lehkonen tied the game at two after stuffing in a Nico Sturm pass from the crease. The goal was the fifth point in the last four contests for the 26-year-old winger. Lehkonen's been effective in Colorado's middle-six since being acquired from Montreal at the deadline, with three goals and three assists in his first 10 games.
