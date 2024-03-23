Lehkonen notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lehkonen set up Cale Makar's game-tying goal in the first period. Over seven outings in March, Lehkonen has three goals and three assists, as well as a plus-10 rating. The 28-year-old winger has 25 points, 77 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating through 33 appearances this season, and he continues to offer solid offense in a top-six role.