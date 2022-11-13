Lehkonen was credited with an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Lehkonen, who has recorded a point in four of his past five games, continues to put a positive spin on his performances. The 27-year-old left winger was credited with a helper on Cale Maker's game-winning marker and added three shots and two blocks. Lehkonen is a combined plus-8 during his past four appearances.