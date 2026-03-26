Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen (upper body) will return to the lineup in Winnipeg on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Lehkonen missed the last 11 games with the injury. He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 59 games this season. He could bump Ross Colton off the second line and play alongside Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Facing stint on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Hurt in Los Angeles•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Scores game-winner Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Part of history with Olympic win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Scores two goals Wednesday•