Lehkonen (upper body) recorded a shot in Colorado's 3-2 overtime victory against St. Louis on Sunday.

Lehkonen also had a hit and two blocked shots in 20:20 of ice time. He missed the Avalanche's previous three games because of the injury. Now that he's healthy, the 27-year-old is serving on Colorado's first line and top power-play unit. Lehkonen has seven goals and 18 points in 23 games this season.