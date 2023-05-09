Lehkonen suffered a broken toe during Colorado's first-round playoff series against Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Lehkonen is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. In 64 games during the regular season, he produced 21 goals and a career-high 51 points.
