Lehkonen (finger) will return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday.
Lekhonen has been out of action since March 13, a span of 15 games. He has 20 goals and 49 points in 62 games this season and should see top-six minutes in the playoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Might return this week•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Still sidelined versus Oilers•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Expected to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Suffers broken finger•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Injured Monday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Helps on power play•