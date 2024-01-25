Lehkonen had two shots on net, one block and one hit over 16:12 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Lehkonen returned to the ice after missing 35 games with a neck injury and, naturally, wasn't given his normal workload. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar followed through on his pre-game statement when he told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that he would ease the forward back into the lineup. Lehkonen skated on a line with Ryan Johansen and Andrew Cogliano and was not part of the top power-play unit.