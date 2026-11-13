Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on one shot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lehkonen put Colorado on the scoreboard late in the second period, finishing a setup from Nazem Kadri to cut Ottawa's lead to 2-1. The winger has already reached 14 goals this season, maintaining an impressive scoring pace. His finishing ability and prominent offensive responsibilities provide substantial fantasy value, and he should have an even bigger role in the lineup if the star duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar has to miss time after exiting Thursday's contest with lower-body injuries. That said, Colorado's potential injury-related lineup changes could also conspire against his fantasy prospects since not skating alongside the MacKinnon and Makar duo could reduce his scoring chances.