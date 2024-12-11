Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had five points, helping Lehkonen to a strong plus-minus rating despite a lack of other stats. This was Lehkonen's fifth goal and sixth point over his last seven games. The winger is up to eight tallies, five assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances, and he'll carry excellent fantasy value as long as he remains on the top line.